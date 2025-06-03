Himachal to showcase 78 species, including Asiatic lions in Kangra

Shimla, June 3 Himachal Pradesh will showcase 78 species, including the Asiatic lion, hog deer, monitor lizard, crocodile, ghadiyal and various bird species at a zoological park in Kangra district that will also have a wetland aviary for indigenous bird species, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Tuesday.

He said the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park would boost tourism activities significantly and provide employment and self-employment opportunities.

With its natural beauty, unique attractions, and eco-friendly infrastructure, the park will go a long way in making Kangra district the state’s tourism capital, an official statement quoting Chief Minister Sukhu said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sukhu, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones of six projects worth Rs 100 crore in the Dehra Assembly constituency, said the zoological park is being constructed at Bankhandi at a cost of Rs 619 crore.

In the first phase, Rs 150 crore will be spent on construction of 43 enclosures.

Around 90 per cent work of the boundary wall has been completed, besides which eight check dams have also been constructed.

Chief Minister Sukhu directed the construction of more check dams to facilitate rainwater harvesting.

He said it would not only be a tourist attraction but also a model of sustainable infrastructure, blending conservation with innovation.

Chief Minister Sukhu also visited various under-construction sites in the zoological park and gave directions for its improvement and on-time completion.

He said that this project must be completed within the stipulated period so that benefits of the project could be reaped well in time.

Besides dedicating a Community Health Centre at Haripur in Dehra, constructed with an outlay of Rs 4.96 crore, Chief Minister Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of the administrative and diagnostic block of the health centre, food commissary and quarantine and lift water supply scheme of the zoological park.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor