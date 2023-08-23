Himachal, U'khand, UP likely to receive heavy rains

New Delhi, Aug 23 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the next two days, and in Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Northeast during the next three days.

"Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh are anticipated to experience this weather pattern, with isolated instances of very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall in certain areas. Furthermore, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, and Rajasthan are expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall," the IMD said in a bulletin.

In eastern India, spanning from Wednesday to Sunday, there is a forecast for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and isolated heavy rainfall activity.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar are expected to witness this weather phenomenon.

Additionally, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha are likely to experience this pattern from Wednesday to Saturday.

In northeast, the next five days are expected to bring about light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

"The region as a whole is likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall activity. Furthermore, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh may encounter isolated instances of very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall predicted over Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday and Thursday," said the IMD.

