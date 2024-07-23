Himachal, Uttarakhand among states to get flood devastation relief: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, July 23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced financial assistance for the Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand, besides Assam -- the states impacted by floods.

Presenting the Union Budget, she said that Bihar, which frequently suffers from floods, will get some relief as plans to build flood control structures in Nepal will soon progress.

“Our government will provide financial support with an estimated cost of Rs 11,500 crore,” she added.

Assam, which also grapples with floods every year, will receive assistance for flood management and related projects, she said.

“Himachal Pradesh, having extensively suffered losses due to floods (in 2023), will also receive support for reconstruction through multilateral assistance. Additionally, Uttarakhand, which faced significant damage from landslides and cloudbursts, will be provided with necessary assistance," she said.

