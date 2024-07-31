Himachal's major hydropower project gets Centre's clearance: CM

Shimla, July 31 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted forest clearance to Stage-II of the 450 MW Shontong Karchham Hydro Electric Project in Kinnaur district.

The clearance of around 85 bighas, which had been pending since 2018, was essential for the construction of the project.

"The persistent efforts of the state have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. This land was needed for the construction of the barrage, essential for completing the project. The clearance under the Forest Conservation Act had been pending with the Union Ministry for a long time, but the state government diligently worked to secure the necessary approval from the Centre," Sukhu said in a statement.

The Chief Minister also added that the Stage-I clearance was initially granted by the Union Ministry on March 19.

Following this, the state government submitted a compliance report addressing the conditions stipulated for the in-principle approval and subsequently requested the Centre for final approval.

He said the construction work of 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Hydro Electric Project, which was awarded in 2012, is expected to be completed by November 2026.

"In preparation for the commencement of power generation, a transmission line is also being laid. The tender process for this transmission line has been initiated to ensure its timely completion, to avoid financial losses to the state," the Chief Minister added.

He said it was important to harness hydropower along with other renewable energy sources, as power sector was the two key area to bolster the economy of the state and the Shontong Karchham Hydro Electric Project would significantly boost the state's power generation capacity and contribute to its economic growth.

The Chief Minister added that apart from this, the state government has also laid special focus on promoting green industry in Himachal Pradesh by initiating initiatives, enabling it to contribute to the state's economy.

