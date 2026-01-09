Himanta govt intensifies efforts to make Assam industry-friendly destination

Guwahati, Jan 9 The Assam government has intensified efforts to position the state as one of India’s most industry-friendly destinations, banking on large-scale investments, policy reforms and flagship initiatives such as the 'Advantage Assam' programme to drive economic growth and employment generation.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state has rolled out a series of measures aimed at improving the ease of doing business, strengthening infrastructure and attracting both domestic and global investors.

Officials said the focus is on creating a stable policy environment, faster clearances and sector-specific incentives to make Assam a preferred investment hub in eastern India. A major boost to the state’s industrial ambitions has come from the decision to set up a semiconductor manufacturing and assembly ecosystem in Assam. The upcoming semiconductor plant, which forms part of India’s broader push for self-reliance in electronics and chip manufacturing, is expected to put Assam firmly on the country’s high-tech industrial map.

The project is also aimed at generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, while spurring the growth of ancillary industries.

The state government has described the semiconductor investment as a “game-changer” that will not only diversify Assam’s industrial base beyond traditional sectors like tea, oil and gas, but also attract further investments in electronics, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing.

Central to Assam’s investment outreach is the Advantage Assam initiative, which serves as a platform to showcase the state’s industrial potential, natural resources and strategic location as the gateway to the Northeast and Southeast Asia.

Through investment summits and roadshows, the government has been pitching Assam’s strengths in sectors such as renewable energy, agro-processing, tourism, logistics, petrochemicals and information technology.

Chief Minister Sarma recently said that the significant improvements in connectivity, including highways, bridges, rail links and air connectivity, have further enhanced Assam’s attractiveness to investors.

The state’s proximity to international borders and its role in India’s Act East Policy are also being highlighted as key advantages for companies looking to access markets in South-East Asia.

In addition, the Assam government has announced industry-friendly policies offering capital subsidies, tax incentives and support for startups and MSMEs.

Special emphasis is being placed on skill development to ensure a local workforce that meets the requirements of emerging industries.

With major investments in the pipeline and a renewed push through Advantage Assam, the government is confident that the state is entering a new phase of industrial growth.

Officials maintain that the focus remains on balanced development, ensuring that industrialisation translates into jobs, higher incomes and long-term economic stability for the people of Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor