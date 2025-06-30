Hindi cannot be forced now in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, June 30 Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the Hindi language cannot be forced upon people now as the power of the Marathi people has compelled the state government to withdraw two of its resolutions on introducing Hindi along with Marathi and English for Classes 1 to 5.

Thackeray, who attended the Monsoon Session of the state legislature on its first day, said, “We will announce in two to three days what exactly the victory rally or victory march will be like and where on July 5 it will be held (as the joint morcha has been cancelled due to the government’s decision). We are also talking to everyone about that. The Marathi traitors raise their heads as soon as they realise that we are a little scattered. Yesterday, we crushed this head. If we don't want them to come back, then we should maintain this unity instead of waiting for another crisis. We will not stop until we create a vision of this unity on July 5. We will definitely celebrate the victory. Everyone forgot their party differences and came together with us during the movement. We need to show the same unity in the victory march.”

“Love for the mother language should be beyond the party, the government has made a lot of efforts. Still, I thank them. A new committee has been appointed under the chairmanship of Narendra Jadhav (former Planning Commission member). I am telling the government that this is a matter of education, and you have appointed a committee of an economist. Whatever the committee, the issue of compulsion is over now. Even if a committee is formed now, Hindi cannot be forced on us; the power of the Marathi people has shown this yesterday," said Thackeray at the press conference.

Thackeray said that the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra' has once again been raised in every village and corner of Maharashtra.

“Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks were at the forefront in raising this slogan of Maharashtra. But along with that, I sincerely thank all the political parties and Marathi-speaking people who forgot their party differences and participated. We will know in the coming days whether the government has shown wisdom or not. But they immediately cancelled the government resolution on making Hindi compulsory. It was achieved due to the unity of the Marathi people. If they had not cancelled it, many Marathi lovers from the BJP, Shinde group and Ajit Pawar group would have participated in the July 5 morcha, which now will become a victory rally,” he added.

Thackeray on Sunday said the government’s power faced defeat before the power of Marathi Manoos on the contentious issue of the introduction of Hindi as a third language after Marathi and English for Classes 1 to 5. "Now this unity of Marathi people should continue,” asserted Thackeray.

“The BJP's hidden agenda was to divide the Marathi people and attract the non-Marathi voters by raking up the Marathi vs Non-Marathi issue. But the good news is that the Marathi people took a sensible stance. They are not against the Hindi language, but against coercion. Since there was a movement against coercion, there was no division. The government thought that the division of the Marathi people would be beneficial to it,” claimed Thackeray.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor