Hindi has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: HM Shah

New Delhi, Sep 14 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said the official language has an unbreakable relationship with every Indian language.

"This year Hindi has completed 75 years of public communication and national unity as the country's official language", the Home Minister said in a message on X.

"I am confident that by taking all Indian languages together, the official language Hindi will continue to contribute towards realising the resolution of a developed India," he added.

The Home Minister will also address the inaugural session of the official language Diamond Jubilee celebrations and fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan on Saturday in New Delhi.

The Department of Official Language is organising the fourth 'Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan' at Bharat Mandapam, on September 14-15 (Saturday and Sunday) to commemorate the completion of 75 years of Hindi becoming the official language.

During the celebrations, HM Shah will launch the Diamond Jubilee Special Issue of ‘Rajbhasha Bharti’ magazine and 'Bharatiya Bhasha Anubhag' on the occasion of the Official Language Diamond Jubilee.

He will also launch a commemorative postage stamp and coin to make the Diamond Jubilee memorable. The Home Minister will also present the Rajbhasha Gaurav and Rajbhasha Kirti Awards on this occasion.

Union Home Minister had conceptualised organising Hindi Diwas on a large scale in various cities of the country in the year 2019. Hindi Diwas and the first Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan were organised in Varanasi in 2021.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed in a press release that at the fourth Akhil Bharatiya Rajbhasha Sammelan, a discussion would be held on the progress of Hindi as an official language, public language and contact language in the last 75 years.

In the post-lunch session on the first day of the conference on Saturday, there will be a discussion on 'Official Language Diamond Jubilee - Progress of Hindi as an official language, public language and contact language in 75 years'. While the second session will be 'India's cultural heritage and Hindi', which will be addressed by popular Hindi poet and orator, Kumar Vishwas.

In the third session of the conference on September 15, the country's famous linguists and lexicographers will present their views on the 'Role of dictionary in language teaching and speciality of Devanagari script'.

The fifth session will be on 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023: A discussion', which will be addressed by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The last session will be 'Indian Cinema, a Powerful Medium for the Development of the Hindi language'.

According to the ministry, more than 10,000 participants are expected to attend the two-day conference, which includes Rajbhasha officials from all over the country as well as Hindi scholars and senior officials of the Government of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor