Hindi is India's soul and identity: LS Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Dec 15 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday that Hindi is India's soul and identity. He also stressed that Indian languages, especially Hindi, have played a significant role in the development of society and the nation.

Addressing the Annual Convention and Hindi Sevi Samman Samaroh organised by 'Etawa Hindi Seva Nidhi' in Uttar Pradesh's Etawa, the Lok Sabha Speaker observed that Hindi has woven the country's cultural diversity into a single thread and empowered it. He was happy to note that Hindi is not only a common language of communication today but has been adopted according to the changing technical landscape.

“Today, with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the rich legacy of Hindi literature and poetry is available across the globe,” Birla said, adding that Hindi has also been increasingly used in the fields of justice, administration, and internet technology.

He stated that when we look at governance systems and democratic institutions around the world, the importance of Hindi in uniting India's diversity and enforcing its unity becomes evident.

Birla also mentioned that during the preparation of India's Constitution, visionary leaders from various states, speaking different languages and dialects, recognised the importance of languages as symbols of unity. They acknowledged Hindi's inherent potential to unite the entire nation.

Sharing his experiences in Parliament, Birla stated that India has 22 languages, making it natural for members to speak in their respective languages. With modern technology like AI, Parliament is exploring the feasibility of using facilities like translation, interpretation, and transcription. He referred to his ongoing effort to promote discussions in Indian languages, fostering pride and self-respect among members for their languages.

He said, “Times have changed now. In the past, Supreme Court judgments were written in only one language. Now, the Supreme Court has also started translating judgments into multiple languages. In Parliament, we are using 22 Indian languages, which are the languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. We are also extending translation facilities for members who want to speak in their own languages.”

Birla emphasised the importance of taking pride in Indian languages, culture, and spirituality. He also shared his experiences during foreign visits where people showed great interest in learning and understanding Hindi.

