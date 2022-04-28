Hindi is our national language but BJP will promote regional languages too: G Kishan Reddy

Reacting to the ongoing language controversy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the Central government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gives full respect to all languages and assured that the government will support and take forward all the regional languages along with national language.

This comes following the Twitter spat between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep over the status of Hindi as the national language.

"I have not heard what Kichcha Sudeep said, but the BJP government gives full respect to all languages. Hindi is our national language but in some provinces, it is also our mother tongue, we will support and take it forward. We will take forward the national language, regional languages along with the working language," the Union Minister said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended support to Sudeep saying that regional language is the most important.

Speaking to media persons, Bommai said, "What Kiccha Sudeep said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases."

The Karnataka Opposition leaders HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah also commented on Devgn and Sudeepa's Twitter exchange.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, who's awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Runway 34', on Friday, got into a war of words with South star Kichcha Sudeepa after the latter's comment that Hindi is no longer India's national language.

As per media reports, during an event, Sudeepa stated that "Hindi is no more a national language." Following this, Devgn took to his Twitter handle and expressed his views on Sudeepa's comment.

In Hindi, he wrote, "Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you, if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language [mother tongue] films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor