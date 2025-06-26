Hindi language row: Raj Thackeray’s morcha now on July 5, Uddhav to participate in rally on July 7

Mumbai, June 26 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Raj Thackeray announced the change in morcha date to July 5 instead of July 6 to protest against the imposition of Hindi in Marathi and English schools for classes 1 to 5 in Maharashtra.

The moves come as the auspicious Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on July 6, when the devotees keep fast the whole day, and walk in huge processions to Pandharpur to pay their tribute to their god Vitthal.

The change in the date is also important as Raj Thackeray’s estranged brother and Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray also extended his party’s support to a morcha organised on July 7 in Mumbai by The Tribhasha Sutra (Three language formula) Anti-Mumbai Coordination Committee.

Although both estranged brothers and their parties have separately declared that they will not allow the imposition of Hindi language, they have announced two morchas. Insiders from both parties said that efforts are on for one party to avoid a split in the Marathi-speaking people opposing the imposition of Hindi.

Raj Thackeray in his post on X said: “With warm regards, Jai Maharashtra. This morning, for our Marathi language, for Maharashtra, and for the Marathi people, a morcha was announced on July 6. There is a slight change in that plan; the morcha will now take place on Saturday, July 5, at 10 AM from Girgaum to Azad Maidan. The location and all other details remain unchanged. Therefore, the media and the people of Maharashtra should take note of this change.”

Raj Thackeray further said: “We will not allow Hindi imposition from the beginning, and we have decided to organise a morcha to oppose it. There will be no flags in that march. The entire morcha will belong to the Marathi people. The Marathi agenda will be the only focus. The leadership of that morcha will be by a Marathi person. Let the government understand once and for all what is in the hearts of Maharashtra. The full strength of Maharashtra will be seen. At such a time, I also want to see who participates in this morcha and who chooses not to come. We will speak with educationists and linguists. We will invite all students and parents. Let the government understand once and for all what is in the hearts of Maharashtra.”

He added, “Everyone will participate in the anti-Hindi morcha. We will speak with all political parties in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is bigger than any dispute or quarrel, and you will realise this.”

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray declared that the party will not allow the imposition of Hindi as a third language in Marathi and English schools for classes 1 to 5 in the state and appealed to the citizens to join the fight against the state government’s move.

“We have strongly opposed Hindi and its imposition in the state. In how many states is the three-language formula implemented? Why the state government is keen to impose Hindi in Maharashtra? Why is the state government not following a one-language formula? Why are you forcing Hindi? That means you have a monopoly. BJP national president JP Nadda had earlier made a promise about this,” said Thackeray, reiterating that he will not allow the imposition of Hindi language in the state.

“We are not against the language. We are against its imposition. There is a hidden agenda in this move. I am appealing to all Marathi people to join this fight,” said Thackeray at the press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor