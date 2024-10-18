"Hindi Not a Language of Imposition," Asserts Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi Amidst Controversy

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi addressed the issue of language acceptance on Friday, noting that there are forces, both within and outside India, aiming to hinder the country's growth. This statement follows strong opposition from the Tamil Nadu government regarding the celebration of the Hindi Month valedictory function alongside the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Chennai Doordarshan. Ravi acknowledged the changing perception of the Hindi language in Tamil Nadu, stating that while it initially faced resistance, he has found that many students in the state have become proficient in Hindi.

He emphasized that Hindi should not be viewed as an imposition but rather as a language to be celebrated alongside others. "When I first came here, Hindi was not a welcome language in Tamil Nadu, but when I started meeting students, I was pleasantly surprised to find that their Hindi was better than mine. There is a greater acceptance of Hindi among the people of Tamil Nadu.

Hindi is not a language of imposition in Tamil Nadu. Each language should be celebrated, and we should all take pride in our languages," the governor said. He expressed concern over a perceived attempt to isolate Tamil Nadu from the rest of India, describing such efforts as a "toxic and separatist policy" that cannot weaken the nation. He highlighted that India is moving forward under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, noting that the country is now among the top three start-up ecosystems in the world and has achieved significant milestones, including lunar exploration.

Ravi pointed out that while 27 states in India have embraced a three-language formula, Tamil Nadu has resisted the inclusion of other languages, which he believes hampers communication and unity among states. He remarked that this linguistic isolation creates challenges for youth in Tamil Nadu, making it difficult for them to connect with peers in neighboring states like Karnataka."There is a consistent attempt to isolate Tamil Nadu from India.

A toxic and separatist policy cannot weaken Bharat. Today, as our country moves forward with PM Modi, India is rising, while there are forces trying to weaken it from within and outside," Ravi stated.He also discussed the role of Doordarshan, emphasizing the importance of accurate information dissemination and criticizing the narrative created over the past 50 years regarding a toxic and separatist policy. He asserted that Doordarshan prioritizes national interest in its programming. "As far as Doordarshan is concerned, a lot of toxicity has been created over the last 50 years.

Doordarshan has worked against this. There is a significant degree of ignorance among our people. Doordarshan should prioritize the nation and provide correct information. Many channels are compromised, but Doordarshan must deliver accurate information to the public," he said.

In response, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the governor, questioning his identity: "Governor, are you an Aryan? Removing the word 'Dravidian' and chanting Tamil Thai greetings is against the law of Tamil Nadu! A person who does not act according to the law and instead follows his own will is unfit to hold that office. In the guise of celebrating India, the governor is insulting the unity of the country and the diverse peoples living in this land."

Stalin called for the recall of the governor for "deliberately insulting" the people of Tamil Nadu. "Will the governor, who suffers from Dravidian allergy, ask them to omit 'Dravidian' from the national anthem? The Union Government should immediately recall the governor, who is intentionally insulting Tamil Nadu and the sentiments of its people," he added.