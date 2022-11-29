Hindu girl forcibly converted to Islam, sexually assaulted in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Nov 29 A man has been booked for allegedly forcing a Hindu girl to convert to Islam, sexually assaulting and blackmailing her in Mangaluru city of the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl has lodged a complaint against Khaleel, a mobile shop owner. The Mangaluru women's police has taken up the investigation of the case.

The girl was working in a fancy store at Bikarnakatte locality where she met Khaleel at the mobile shop and developed a friendship. Taking advantage of the bond, Khaleel allegedly planned the crime.

He promised her a good job and financial support and took her to his home in Kallapu. He introduced her to a group of women there who forced her to get converted to Islam, the victim said.

They asked her to read the Quran and also got her to do namaz.

After this, the accused had sexually assaulted her.

He changed the victim's name to Ayesha and threatened to get her thrown out of the job if she revealed about the incident. She was also forced to always wear a 'burqa'.

The police have lodged a complaint under IPC Sections 354 (assaulted or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (a) (commiting acts of physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and sexual overtures), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement with intent to incite to commit any offense against any other class or community), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and Anti-conversion Act column 3 and 5.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

