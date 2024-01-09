Hindu group seeks FIR against Bihar Minister for 'hurting sentiments'

Patna, Jan 8 A Hindu group has moved an application in a police station here, seeking an FIR be registered against Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar for his comments which had "hurt sentiments".

Hindu Shivbhawani Sena chief Lav Kumar Singh alleged that the statement of the minister that the path going towards the temple took the people towards mental illness while the path towards school and education bring light had "hurt sentiments of the community".

An officer of Kotwali police station said that the application was received and it is being studied but no FIR has been registered yet.

