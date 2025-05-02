Hindu groups in Bhopal call for protest against 'love-jihad' today

Bhopal, May 2 Multiple social organisations working for communities have called for a collective state-wide protest against growing cases of 'love-jihad' in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

A protest will be organised at least 20 places in Bhopal alone where an alleged 'love-jihad' case came to the fore that sparked controversy, prompting state administration for strict action the preparators.

Priyanka Mishra, a memeber of 'Sakal Hindu Samaj', said that the protest will be organised to demand strict punishment for those targeting Hindu girls, raping them and forcing them for religious conversions.

"We have requested for support from multiple Hindu organisations and have also appealed people from the community to raise their voice against love-jihad. Hindu girls, even those are minors are being targeted, which need to be stopped," Mishra said.

After a nexus involved operating 'love-jihad' was unearthed in Bhopal, in which three people have been arrested and an Special Investigation Team has been formed to investigate the matter, politicians from the BJP, including Ministers, have raised their concern on this issue.

Senior BJP leader and State's Urban Development Minister, Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Thursday that the state government needs to come with a strict law against 'love-jihad' as early as possible, otherwise situation will be out of control.

"Every day a Hindu girl is becoming victim of love-jihad in Bhopal alone. It's a serious issue, therefore, I would suggest leaders that they should not do only politics but work for creating awareness in their respective constituencies," Vijayvargiya said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bhopal, Alok Sharma, demanded that those involved targeting Hindu girls and raping them, should be sterilised.

He said that a strong nexus is operating in Madhya Pradesh where Hindu girls are being targeted.

Another BJP Minister Vishvas Sarang said that the state government will soon run a campaign in schools and colleges to make the girl students aware about "love-jihad".

He made this remark after several girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted and blackmailed in Bhopal a few days ago.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with raping and blackmailing girls from a private college under false pretence of love.

"The state government would initiate a plan to educate the girls about the nexus of love jihad. After the campaign, the girls will be able to freely converse with their female teachers and raise their issues," Minister Sarang, who is an MLA from Bhopal, said.

Talking to media persons, the Minister also added that the state government has formed an SIT to probe the matter, and those involved in the crime would be given exemplary punishment.

"We have to protect our daughters from love-jihad, it can happen through awareness among the girls students and their parents. Meanwhile, the girls' parents should be alert and communicate with their daughters," he said.

