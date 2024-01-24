Hindu Mahasabha leader, son charged under Goondas Act for faking attack on house

Chennai, Jan 24 Kallakurichi District Collector, Sravan Kumar Jatavath, has ordered the detention of All India Hindu Mahasabha Tamil Nadu unit general secretary and his son under the Goondas Act for faking a petrol bomb attack on their house.

The Ulundurpet Police in Kallakurichi District had earlier arrested the All India Hindu Mahasabha general secretary Peri Senthil and his son Chandru on December 23, 2023, for engaging a third person to hurl a petrol bomb at their home.

Police found that Peril Senthil had engaged Madhavan, a painter to hurl a petrol bomb at his residence in a bid to get police protection and also to get the attention of the organisation.

A detailed investigation by the local police corroborated the evidence provided by Madhavan, the painter as also Peril Senthil and his son Chandru.

After the investigation, Kallakurichi Police Superintendent, Samay Singh Meena, recommended that the father-son duo be charged under the Goondas Act and served the orders to them in the Cuddalore Central Prison.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor