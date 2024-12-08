Hindu organisations protest in Noida over atrocities on Hindus in B'desh

Noida, Dec 8 A large group of Hindu organisations staged a protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, demanding action over the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protestors called for immediate intervention to ensure the safety of Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country, highlighting the suffering faced by women and children in particular.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Bali, Programme Coordinator of the protest, said, “We are protesting over the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Hindu organisations in Gautam Buddh Nagar have gathered in large numbers to condemn these acts of violence. We cannot stand idly by while women and children suffer. We will never allow such atrocities to continue.”

Yogi Dhananjay, another protestor, expressed his dismay over the ongoing violence, stating, “What is happening is really sad. Even though Hindus are empowered, such things are still happening. It is time for Hindus to unite. We need to become stronger and more united. We must remember the saying ‘Veer Bhogya Vasundhara,’ which means that only the strong will inherit the earth.”

Social worker Ehsan Khan also joined the protest, demanding that the Bangladesh government take action to stop the violence.

“We are here to protest against the atrocities happening to Hindus. We urge the Bangladesh government to stop this violence and ensure the safety of Hindus. If they do not take action, India will have to intervene,” he said.

One of the protestors added, “We are not only protesting for ISKCON but for all Hindus in Bangladesh. We are praying for their safety, and over 1,000 people in ISKCON temples worldwide are praying for them. We are protesting to put pressure on the Bangladesh government to act.”

The protest saw tight security measures by Noida Police, ensuring law and order during the demonstration. The protestors also appealed to the Central government to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

The situation worsened with the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu Das, a former ISKCON monk and spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote. Das was detained by Bangladesh authorities while en route to a rally and accused of sedition. His arrest has sparked violent clashes in Bangladesh, resulting in casualties and further escalating the tension. Reports of attacks on Hindu homes and businesses have also raised alarms about the growing violence against the minority community in the region.

The issue has drawn the attention of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has expressed concern over the situation. She has accused the current government of genocide against minorities, particularly Hindus, amid rising tensions between Bangladesh and India over the treatment of Hindu minorities.

