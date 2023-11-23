Hindu outfit demands ban on Sunburn festival in Goa

Panaji, Nov 23 Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) has demanded a ban on the Sunburn festival scheduled to take place from December 28 to 31 in Goa.

The HJS delegation has submitted a memorandum to the North Goa Collector and demanded a ban on the festival.

“Sunburn 2023 organisers have recently announced that Sunburn 2023 will be held in Goa from 28 to 31 December at Vagator Beach like every year. The names of International artists who will appear in the festival have also been announced.

“Due to this festival, Goa's civility and social health is deteriorating,” said HJS State Coordinator Manoj Solanki.

He said that the EDM festivals promote perversion and destroy the youth generation through 'drug culture'.

“We have appealed to the North Goa Collector to ban the Sunburn festival forever and preserve the cultural identity of Goa,” he said.

He said that EDM festivals like Sunburn are addicting the younger generation and glorifying Western perversity.

“It cannot be tolerated that the young generation of Goa gets addicted to western distortions. Organising sunburn is cultural treason. It is our responsibility to protect Goa’s culture and the youth. Goa should be free from EDM,” said Solanki.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor