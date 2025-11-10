Hindu youth marries Muslim woman according to Sanatan Dharma rituals as Ram temple verdict completes six years

Ayodhya, Nov 10 As the nation marked the sixth anniversary of the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the Ram Temple on November 9, a Hindu youth in Ayodhya celebrated the occasion in a unique way by marrying his Muslim girlfriend according to Sanatan Dharma rituals.

With Ram Lalla as witness, the couple took seven vows of life and death together and sealed their relationship with the sacred bond of marriage, symbolising a new beginning in their lives.

Abhishek Yadav, the groom, said he had been in contact with a girl named Indima for the past three years.

“After about six or seven months, her family came to know about our relationship. Since she was Muslim, they opposed it and pressured her, leading her to run away,” Abhishek said.

He further claimed that following her disappearance, the girl’s mother accused him of abduction, and an FIR was filed against him.

“Even though the girl was not with me, I was framed and sent to jail. After being released, I resolved to marry her. Today, we solemnised our marriage according to Hindu customs,” he said.

Abhishek said that while the girl was 17 years old at the time of the earlier incident, she is now 18 years and two months old.

“We both got married voluntarily. We chose this day because the Supreme Court’s verdict in favor of the Ram Temple was delivered on this very date,” he added.

The bride, Mehak Yadav alias Indima Khan, confirmed that their decision was made without any external pressure.

“We have been in a relationship for three years. I am now 18 years old. We got married according to Hindu customs, and we are very happy. Earlier, my parents made false allegations against him. Now, we only seek protection,” she said.

Mahant Sant Das, who blessed the couple, said, “They were in a relationship for many years. The girl wanted the wedding to be conducted as per Sanatan Dharma rituals.”

On November 9, 2019, a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi delivered its landmark judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The court ruled that a temple should be constructed at the disputed site and allotted five acres of land to the Muslim side for building a mosque. The judgment brought closure to one of India’s most contentious legal and religious disputes.

