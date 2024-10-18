Hindus facing existential threat, says Giriraj Singh

Patna, Oct 18 Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh launched his ‘Hindu Swabhiman Yatra’ from Bhagalpur on Friday aiming to raise awareness about the "threat to the existence of Hindus" in India.

Before commencing the Yatra, Singh offered prayers at the Budhanath temple in Bhagalpur and addressed a gathering at the district school ground, emphasising the historical context of his mission.

In his speech, Singh invoked the legacy of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, stating that during the 1947 Partition, Ambedkar had suggested that all Muslims should migrate to Pakistan and all Hindus should come to India.

However, Singh blamed Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, for rejecting this idea, calling it a "mistake."

“This decision during Partition has led to ongoing issues affecting the Hindu community in the country, and his Yatra is intended to raise awareness and rally support to address these challenges,” Singh said.

The Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, spearheaded by Singh, seeks to invoke a sense of Hindu pride and aims to mobilise people around the issues of religious identity and historical grievances, particularly in the context of post-Partition India.

Singh referred to recent clashes in Bahraich and Sitamarhi.

“While Hindus did not provoke violence during Muharram processions, stones were thrown at Durga Puja and Ram Navami processions by others. These incidents are examples of how Hindus are under threat in India,” Singh said.

Responding to a question about why such a yatra is necessary, especially since Hindus are the majority in the country, Singh explained that his concern is driven by events like those in Bangladesh, where attacks on Hindus were recorded and shared on social media.

He emphasised the sharp decline of the Hindu population in Pakistan, now at around 0.5 per cent, as a warning sign for Hindus in India.

“My yatra is meant to raise awareness of these dangers and mobilise support against growing threats to Hindu identity in the region,” Singh said.

Travelling in an open-roof SUV, Giriraj Singh has garnered significant support from crowds during his journey. He is currently heading toward the Naugachhia subdivision in Bhagalpur district and is expected to enter Katihar on Saturday morning, followed by stops in Purnea on October 20, Araria on October 21, and concluding in Kishanganj on October 22.

These districts, part of the Seemanchal region near the Bangladesh and Nepal borders, are known for their significant Muslim populations, and Singh's choice of route underscores his focus on this area for his yatra.

