Hindus not safe in Karnataka, claims BJP leader Ashoka

Bengaluru, May 2 Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Friday slammed the Siddaramaiah government, claiming that Hindus are not safe in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, BJP leader Ashoka said: "The Siddaramaiah government is trying to turn Karnataka into Pakistan."

He also targeted the government over the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty, claiming lawlessness under Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Claiming that there was an Instagram post of revenge soon, days before the murder of Shetty, Ashoka questioned why the police did not take preventive measures.

Ashoka shared that he will meet Shetty's family along with State President B.Y. Vijayendra and extend condolences to the bereaved family.

"During Siddaramaiah's first term, Hindu activists like Paresh Mesta, Prashant Poojari, Sharath Madiwala, and Rudresh were murdered," Ashoka pointed out.

"In the last 22 months of Congress rule in the state, fanatic jihadi brothers have continuously targeted and killed Hindus. Despite repeated communal riots, the police have no freedom to act because the government does not allow action against the fanatic 'brothers'," he chided.

Ashoka listed several incidents and targeted the government for "inaction" in violence against Hindus.

He recalled that violence occurred during the Ganesh procession in Nagamangala, Mandya. However, the police put the Ganesh idol inside their vehicle, Ashoka said.

"No action was taken against ' fanatic brothers', but Hindus were arrested. Muslims, who pelted stones, roamed freely," he charged.

Ashoka claimed that in Mysuru's Udayagiri, Muslims attacked a police station, but it was dismissed as the work of children.

"However, the violence was a pre-planned act as stones were brought in sacks," he said.

"People are living in fear, and if this continues, Karnataka will become Kashmir, where Hindus are targeted," Ashoka said.

Alleging that state police have become a Congress unit, Ashoka suggested: "If the police cannot investigate, let the National Investigation Agency do it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor