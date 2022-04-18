Hindus should give birth to more children to protect Sanatan Dharm, says Satyadevanand Saraswati

Himachal Pradesh Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad in charge of Yati Satyadevanand Saraswati on Sunday said that Hindus should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity and Sanatan Dharm.

"The increasing population of Muslims in the country indicates the decline of the Hindus...Hindus should strengthen their families, they should give birth to more children to protect their families, humanity & Sanatan Dharm," Saraswati said at a meeting in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

"The Hindu society is constantly on the verge of decline," he added.

While Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati said, "There was a time when the pilgrimage to Amarnath and Mata Vaishno Devi was pelted with stones by the Muslim community."

The condition is such that on the day of Durga Ashtami, stone-pelting and attacks have started on the procession going out across the country, he stated. What could be more unfortunate for the Hindu society, he further stated.

Muslims are increasing their population by giving birth to many children in a planned way, Yati Narsinghanand claimed on the first day of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Parishad's three-day 'Dharam Sansad' at Mubarakpur in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati along with other priests from across the country attended Dharma Sansad in Una.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor