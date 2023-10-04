Hindus will not tolerate more atrocities, will give befitting response: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, Oct 4 Karnataka BJP on Wednesday said that it will not tolerate the Congress government’s policy of its stubbornness to keep on snubbing the Hindus and that the party will give a befitting reply.

“Do not provoke Hindus or try to threaten the Hindus with swords or knives, befitting answers will be given. If Hindus are attacked, inevitably they will also have to defend and attack. If you think Hindus will be tolerant at all time, it is foolishness,” BJP MLAs Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said while addressing a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in Bengaluru with Arvind Bellad and former national general secretary C.T. Ravi.

Yatnal asked the Congress about how many cases and Goonda acts can it (Congress government) lodge?

“Won’t BJP return to power at all in Karnataka? You want to take back the cases against the accused in communal clashes… can’t they be reopened when the BJP comes back to power?” he said.

He said that even police SP was attacked and stone were pelted at the police. He asked why the police was not given the permission to deal with the situation effectively.

“In such a situation how the state police is supposed to work? Have you come to power only with the Muslim votes? The Siddaramaiah government is trying to make Karnataka a Muslim state just like Jammu Kashmir and Kerala,” he said.

“I had attended 12 Ganesh festival programmes. In Mudhol City about 70,000 people gathered but not a single incident of stone pelting was reported. The swords, and knives were not shown or the slogan raised. But, the Eid Milad celebration which was supposed to give the message of peace is used as a pretext to attack Hindus. How will this government protect Hindus?”

He said that when it is about Sanatana Dharma, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, his son and IT, BT Minister Priyank Kharge always remain at the forefront to defend such statements but now they have all of sudden disappeared.

He said that the incidents taking place in Karnataka are raising the question that who will protect Hindus.

He said that after Congress's victory, after beheading, cow faces are being kept in front of temples.

Former national general secretary C.T. Ravi said that the Congress government’s intentions are evil.

“At the time of the results of the assembly elections, Pakistan Zindabad slogans were raised in Belagavi. In Bhatkal, a write-up also appeared by a Muslim which says that there should not be people available to clear the dead bodies of the Hindus,” he said.

He said that the ruling party ministers behaved in a suspicious manner when the incident of brutal killing Jain saint took place in Belagavi.

“In T. Narasipura, T. Venugopal, a worker with Yuva Brigade was hacked and BJP worker Krishnappa was murdered one day after the results in Hosakote in Bengaluru. During the celebration of the victory of Congress in Dharwad, one Bharatesh was stabbed. In Yadgir, BJP activist Srinivas was killed. In Hassan, they roam with pistols to create fear, in Sakaleshapura, the cow’s head was smashed. In Bagalkot, streetlights were shut down and BJP workers were attacked,” Ravi said.

He said that in Shivamogga fundamental elements are given a free hand and that during the first tenure of Siddaramaiah, Tipu Jayanthi was celebrated by the government.

He said that along with Tipu Sultan, Aurangzeb is also glorified.

He said that the police were attacked with stones in Shivamogga and the Home Minister of the state said that this is not new.

“In the DJ Halli-KG Halli violence in Bengaluru, the Congress MLA house was burnt down, and more than 200 houses, and vehicles were damaged and torched.

“In Hubballi, in rioting and attack on policemen, 12 cases are lodged. Congress MLA Tanveer Sait had written to the government to take back Bengaluru riot cases while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had also written a letter to withdraw cases relating to Hubballi violence.

“The fundamental elements are clearly encouraged by Congress leaders,” Ravi said.

He said that Chief Minister talks about giving it back to Muslims. He promised Rs 10,000 crores of funds for the development of Muslims. The Tipu Sultan’s sword was allowed to flash but the Bhagwa flag was removed in Udupi. Miscreants barging into Hindu houses is a new normal now, he said.

He said that the Hindu activist Puneeth Kerehalli was falsely implicated in a murder case and jailed.

“He is sitting on a dharna demanding proof against his charges. If anything happens to him, the Congress government will be directly held responsible,” he said.

