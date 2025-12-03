'His exemplary service continues to inspire generations': PM Modi's tributes to former Prez Rajendra Prasad

New Delhi, Dec 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to Rajendra Prasad, the first President of India, on his birth anniversary, lauding his exemplary service and vision, which continues to inspire future generations.

Rajendra Prasad served as the first President of India, holding the office from January 26, 1950, to May 13, 1962. He was born on December 3, 1884, in Ziradei, Bihar. Prasad was a prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle and a significant leader in Indian politics, known for his humility, wisdom, and dedication to the nation.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. From being an active participant in India's freedom struggle, presiding over the Constituent Assembly to becoming our first President, he served our nation with unmatched dignity, dedication and clarity of purpose. His long years in public life were marked by simplicity, courage and devotion to national unity. His exemplary service and vision continue to inspire generations."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to X and paid tributes to the former President, hailing his contributions in strengthening the foundation of Indian democracy.

"On the birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji, the first President of India, a great freedom fighter and the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, 'Bharat Ratna' recipient, we pay humble tribute to him," CM Yogi posted on X.

"The ideal life, humility, and spirit of national service of Dr Rajendra Prasad Ji serve as an inspiration for every Indian. His contributions have strengthened and solidified the foundation of Indian democracy," he added.

After India's independence, Prasad was elected as the President of the Constituent Assembly, which was responsible for drafting the Constitution of India. He also chaired the assembly's committee on food and agriculture.

On January 26, 1950, Prasad was elected as the first President of India. His presidency was characterised by humility, impartiality, and a strong commitment to democratic principles. Despite holding the highest office in the country, he was well-known for his simple lifestyle and dedication to public service, according to the President of India archives.

Prasad served two terms as President before retiring from active politics. He spent the rest of his life at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna, Bihar, where he passed away on February 28, 1963.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor