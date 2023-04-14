"His values will always remain our guiding light": Rahul Gandhi tweets on Ambedkar Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 14 : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid his tributes to the architect of India's Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary.

"Equality, Liberty, Fraternity and Justice - The universal values Babasaheb Ambedkar championed, will always remain our guiding light and strength! Tributes to the Architect of India's Constitution on his birth anniversary," the Congress leader tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, too, paid his tributes to the Dalit icon on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Taking to Twitter he wrote, "We bow in reverence to the tremendous contribution of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Jayanti. Babasaheb was a champion of the democratic principles of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice. We all greatly respect him as the Architect of India's Constitution."

"His finest inheritance needs constant care for preservation. Today, the very foundation of our Constitutional Democracy, as envisaged by Babasaheb and other makers of modern India, is in grave danger. It is time for serious introspection," Kharge tweeted.

"Whether we would allow the degradation of our democracy and pave the way for dictatorship, or try to preserve and protect the finest ideals of our Constitution makers. The choice remains with us and only us," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar's 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also laid floral tributes at the statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar located at Ambedkar Circle.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also paid floral tributes on the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Ambedkar Chowk in Shimla.

The Himachal CM said, "Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was not only the architect of our Constitution ut also contributed to promoting social harmony and equality. He saw Education as a potent tool, which could empower every citizen to build an egalitarian society. He worked throughout his life for the welfare and rights of the backward sections of the society and the poor."

State Education minister Rohit Thakur, MLAs Vinay Kumar and Harish Janartha, deputy commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi, SP Sanjeev Gandhi, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Ashish Kohli and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Delhi.

Earlier in the day PM Modi, President Murmu, BJP president JP Nadda, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor