Hisar Road Accident: 1 Student Dead, 4 Injured After Haryana Roadways Bus Overturns (Watch Video)

Hisar, Haryana (May 26, 2025): A Haryana Roadways bus carrying about 65 passengers overturned near Rajli village on Monday morning. One student died and four others were injured. The bus was travelling from Thurana to Hisar via Rajli. The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. near the Rajli railway crossing. Strong winds had caused a tree to fall on the Rajli-Bahbalpur road. To avoid the tree, the driver tried to steer the bus off the road. The ground was wet from recent rain, which caused the vehicle to overturn.

The 52-seater bus was overcrowded at the time. Students were among those on board. When the bus overturned, many passengers were trapped inside. Villagers nearby rushed to the scene and helped rescue them. The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment.

This is the second recent accident involving a Haryana Roadways bus. On Sunday, a bus overturned in Kaithal district, injuring 22 people. Police and local residents helped rescue passengers in that incident.