Historic decision by CM Nitish Kumar: JD(U) leaders on Safai Karamachari Commission

New Delhi, July 27 The announcement of the Bihar State Safai Karamachari Commission by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has drawn strong support and praise from senior JD(U) leaders, who have hailed the move as a landmark decision aimed at empowering sanitation workers and promoting social justice.

Calling it a “historic decision”, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha stated, “This commission is being set up to address the issues and challenges faced by sanitation workers, as they play a crucial role in maintaining a clean environment. It is a historic decision by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to form the Safai Karamchari Commission.”

He emphasised that the welfare of these frontline workers, who contribute daily to public health and hygiene, must remain a priority for governance.

Adding to the praise, JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad highlighted the inclusive and progressive aspect of the initiative.

“This is a historic decision, and its most remarkable aspect is the inclusion of transgender individuals in the commission. It is a revolutionary and equality-driven step that gives significant importance to gender equality. On the other hand, millions of sanitation workers are making an extraordinary contribution every day in keeping the state clean and healthy. In such a scenario, the commission is set to play a crucial role in addressing the hardships faced by these workers and improving their quality of life,” he said.

The Bihar Chief Minister made the official announcement on Sunday through a post on X, stating that the commission will focus on the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, and grievance redressal of sanitation workers. He further noted that the body will also monitor the implementation of welfare schemes, provide policy advice, and recommend measures for safeguarding the rights of sanitation workers.

Seen as a significant social welfare initiative ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, the formation of the Safai Karamchari Commission is expected to boost the morale of lakhs of sanitation workers across the state, while also signalling a broader commitment to inclusivity and dignity in labour.

