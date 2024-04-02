Historic Milestone: PM Modi Praises India’s Record Coal, Lignite Production Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes

India's coal and lignite production surpassing 1 billion tonnes for the first time in the fiscal year 2023-24 was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a remarkable feat and a historic milestone.

Official figures indicate that India's total coal and lignite output reached 937 million tonnes (MT) during the fiscal year 2022-23.

A remarkable feat. Crossing 1 Billion Tonnes in coal and lignite production marks a historic milestone for India, reflecting our commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector. This also ensures India’s path towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in a vital sector, Modi said in a post on X.

