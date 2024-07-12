Historic moment: First mothership officially received at Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port

Thiruvananthapuram, July 12 Marking a momentous occasion in the port history of India, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), on Friday officially received the first mothership at Vizhinjam Port here.

The chief guests arrived near the mothership and released balloons. There was a water salute too, marking the official welcome of the mothership at the country’s first trans-shipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala.

After the official welcome, the chief guests walked to the specially erected stage, where guests were waiting.

Friday marks the official completion of the first phase of the port, which has a 3,000-metre breakwater and 800-metre container berth ready.

Earlier Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, had called it a "historic day" for Vizhinjam Port which received its first mothership.

"This milestone marks India's entry into global trans-shipment and ushers in a new era in India's maritime logistics, positioning Vizhinjam as a key player in global trade routes," the Adani Group Chairman had posted on X social media platform.

On Thursday, 'San Fernando', a vessel of the world's second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port country with over 2,000 containers on it.

The giant ship was given the traditional water salute, following which she berthed successfully.

With the arrival of the first mothership, Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port has catapulted India into the world port business as globally this port will rank 6th or 7th.

The second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and will be one of the greenest ports in the world.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has seven strategically located ports and terminals on the western coast and eight ports and terminals on the eastern coast, representing 27 per cent of the country's total port volumes.

In FY24, APSEZ handled 27 per cent of the country’s total cargo and 44 per cent of container cargo.

Last month, Adani Ports made it to the honour list of the Institutional Investor Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) Executive Team Survey and in the transportation sector, the Adani Group company is the only Indian firm to feature on the list, at the second rank.

