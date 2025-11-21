'Historic moment for Bihar': JD(U) leader on Nitish Kumar's tenth oath-taking ceremony

Patna, Nov 21 JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha on Friday described it as a historic moment for the people of Bihar when Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the tenth time. He stated that Nitish Kumar is the only Chief Minister in the country to have taken the oath ten times.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Jha said, “It is a historic moment for the people of Bihar. In the country, he is the only Chief Minister who has taken the oath ten times. It's a milestone. At the oath ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Ministers of several states, and Union Ministers were present. A large number of people gathered at Gandhi Maidan.”

He added, “Now, with the mandate we have received, the government’s priorities are clear. Whatever Nitish Kumar has promised, he has fulfilled. He never makes promises that cannot be achieved. The government will now focus on development. Our priority is to provide jobs to the youth. PM Modi’s vision is to promote industries and revive sugar mills, and we are working in that direction. Whatever we committed to in our manifesto, we will implement. I have been saying continuously that this is a significant moment, as we now have a double-engine government.”

On Friday, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath of office and secrecy at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the ceremony.

Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time on Thursday (November 20). He became Chief Minister for the first time in 2000, though his government lasted for only seven days.

Since returning to power in 2005, he has been sworn in nine times, reaching a historic tenth time on Thursday.

This was also the first time that PM Modi attended Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony, although Nitish Kumar has taken the oath five times since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Kumar has served under both the NDA and the UPA governments during this period.

