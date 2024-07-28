Historical fest symbolising blossom of maize opens in Himachal's Chamba

Chamba, July 28 Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the weeklong International Minjar fair by hoisting the Minjar flag, amidst melodious Kunjdi-Malhar songs, on the banks of the Ravi river.

The historical festival symbolises the blossoming of maize.

The Governor, who was accompanied by his wife Janaki Shukla, said the Minjar Fair, renowned for its rich folk culture, showcases the state's unique culture, promoting brotherhood and fraternity. He also stressed the importance of preserving these unique identities for future generations.

He hailed the Minjar fair as a remarkable example of deep-rooted connections with ancient folk traditions, beliefs, and faiths.

Highlighting a grave concern about the rising drug addiction in the state, the Governor emphasized the need for collective awareness and action against this evil.

“The preservation of culture and traditions is vital in countering anti-social elements trying to harm society,” he said.

Himachal Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania was also present on the occasion.

The Governor also honoured the ex-servicemen for their exemplary services and the veterans on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner and president of the fair organising committee, Mukesh Repaswal, detailed the historical background of the festival. He said the first cultural night of Minjar Fair would be dedicated to martyrs who made supreme sacrifices for the nation.

Earlier, the Governor visited the ancient Lakshmi Narayan temple and sought blessings by presenting a minjar. The fair opened with the hoisting of the 'minjar', depicting the silk tassels that glow like maize blossoms in the sun, the flag at the Chowgan, or the public promenade in the historic town. The locals, mainly farmers, gather at the historic Lakshmi Narayan and Raghuvira temples during the festival and offer holy 'minjars'.

These are exchanged among friends and relatives before they are finally immersed in the river as an offering to Lord Varuna.

