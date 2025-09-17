History remembers those who build nations, not merely govern: Think tank CEO on PM Modi’s birthday 

New Delhi, Sep 17 Amid a wave of greetings and wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday by leaders and people alike, several eminent personalities and public figures are documenting their assessment of his decade-long governance in the form of articles and video clips.

Akhilesh Mishra, the CEO of a think tank and a policy activist by passion, has written a riveting piece on ‘Modi era’ in a leading daily, drawing comparison with the likes of iconic leaders of the past like Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin, Chandragupta Maurya and Shivaji, whose tenures saw nation-building taking precedence over governance.

“History remembers those who build nations, not those who merely govern. Take for example Abraham Lincoln. His greatness lies not only in preserving the Union but in his moral clarity against slavery, even when it risked tearing America apart. Mr. Modi’s nation-building project is cast in a similar mould,” he writes.

Hailing decisions like Article 370 abrogation, introduction of GST and Citizenship (Amendment) Act as unprecedented and historic, he says that PM Modi’s purpose has been consistently on nation-building and laying the foundation of a robust national framework.

He sought to draw an analogy between PM Modi and the world leaders, who during their rule, took historic decisions at personal risks.

“Franklin D. Roosevelt, faced with the Great Depression, defied orthodoxy with the New Deal. Mr. Modi, too, has umpteen times defied electoral compulsions for larger national purpose, perhaps most vividly during demonetisation in November 2016,” he says.

He says that PM Modi brought note ban, defying the popular electoral instinct that it will create political upheaval in ensuing elections in a state like Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Mishra further explains that PM Modi’s articulation of 'New India' resonates deeply with India’s rich cultural and civilisational past and seeks to transform the country as a ‘Vishwaguru’ of a modern era.

Showering praise on PM Modi’s personal austerity, Mishra says that his family, political patronage, or personal indulgence — has become a source of moral weight and is resonating deeply with ordinary Indians.

He also says that leaders are remembered not only by their words but also by the examples they set and also recalled the vivid glimpses of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, explaining how the English moniker ‘Priest King’ aptly fits PM Modi's governance.

“PM Modi has never deployed political power, once attained, for personal enrichment. His use of power has been singularly nation-first. That is why Opposition attacks do not stick and people do not judge him for the means he deploys. The moniker of 'Priest King', therefore, sits easily,” he further says.

He further states that PM Modi’s rare ability to treat power as an instrument of service, not possession, is what comes as a defining moment of his public life.

