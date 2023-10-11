History sheeter arrested in Delhi for robbing bizman at gunpoint

New Delhi, Oct 11 The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a history sheeter for his involvement in robbing a businessman of Rs 22 lakhs at gunpoint.

The 28-year-old accused identified as P. Rohit, a resident of Madangir, was previously involved in 25 cases, including robbery, snatching and Arms Act.

The police said on October 3, the complainant, Satendera Kumar Mishra, a resident of Rohini, said that while he was heading home after closing his dry fruit shop in Khari Baoli, two individuals on a scooter threw a chemical substance onto the bonnet of his car.

"He stopped the car and Rohit, along with his friends Sahil, Sandeep, and Aaku, confronted him at gunpoint and stole his bag, which contained Rs 22 lakhs and some important documents” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

As part of the investigation, various CCTV footages near the location of the incident was reviewed and analysed, leading to the identification of the accused.

“Based on specific information, it was anticipated that the suspects seen in the footage would arrive near Madangir, Delhi, where they could be apprehended,” said Yadav.

Taking prompt action on this tip-off, the police team set up a trap near Madangir, resulting in the arrest of Rohit.

“Efforts to locate the other associates of Rohit are ongoing, along with the recovery of the remaining stolen property” said Yadav.

During the interrogation, Rohit confessed his involvement in the case and revealed that he and his associates had targeted the businessman.

“They stopped the complainant's car by applying a chemical to the bonnet and proceeded to steal his bag at gunpoint before making their escape. He also disclosed that his associates held the remaining stolen money,” said the Special CP.

“The police recovered Rs 14 lakhs from Rohit's possession."

