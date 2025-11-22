History-sheeter shot in leg during encounter with police in Chennai, arrested

Chennai, Nov 22 A dramatic police operation unfolded near the Indira Nagar MRTS railway station in Chennai early on Saturday, ending with the arrest of a 21-year-old history-sheeter who was wanted in connection with the brutal murder of another rowdy.

The suspect, Vijayakumar of Vishalakshi Thottam in Abiramapuram, was shot in the leg after he allegedly attacked a police constable and attempted to escape.

A special team led by Mylapore Inspector Ambedkar had been tracking Vijayakumar as part of the probe into the murder of 24-year-old Mouli, a resident of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board quarters on Subbarayan Street.

Mouli, with more than four criminal cases pending against him, was classified as a 'C' category rowdy.

He was hacked to death on Thursday night by a six-member bike-borne gang in Mandaveli.

Acting on a tip-off, the police zeroed in on Vijayakumar near the MRTS station in the early hours of Saturday.

When the team surrounded Vijayakumar, he allegedly drew a knife and attacked Constable Tamilarasan.

Despite repeated warnings, he tried to flee, prompting Inspector Ambedkar to shoot him in the leg to incapacitate him.

Vijayakumar was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital and later shifted to the prisoners' ward at the Government Stanley Hospital.

According to police, Vijayakumar has eight criminal cases pending against him. Meanwhile, two others, Gautham and Niranjan, were picked up from a hideout in the city for their suspected role in Mouli's murder.

Investigators believe the three were directly involved in the conspiracy and execution of the crime. Preliminary investigations pointed to longstanding hostility between Vijayakumar and Mouli, who had known each other for years.

Although Mouli had moved from Vishalakshi Thottam to Red Hills, he continued to visit his old neighbourhood and often got into quarrels with local groups.

Police sources said Vijayakumar was angered by Mouli befriending his elder sister on social media, a development that escalated tensions in recent weeks.

With three suspects now in custody, the police are focusing on unravelling the wider network behind the murder and identifying the remaining members of the gang involved in the Mandaveli attack.

