Hit-and-run case: Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap to be produced in court today

Guwahati, Aug 1 Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in Guwahati in which a 21-year-old engineering student was killed, will be produced before the court on Friday, officials said.

The two-day police custody of the accused actress has ended and the police will produce her before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Kamrup district.

According to police sources, the bail petition of Kashyap will be opposed by the investigative agency and extended police custody will be sought.

Meanwhile, a prominent theatre group in the city has cancelled its agreement with Nandini Kashyap following the hit-and-run incident.

The 21-year-old engineering student, Samiul Haque, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening, prompting Guwahati Police to arrest Nandini Kashyap.

The fatal accident occurred in the wee hours of July 26 in the city’s Dakshingaon area and the actress did not stop to take the injured youth to hospital and just drove away.

Samiul was returning home from his part-time job at a streetlight installation site when he was allegedly struck by a Bolero SUV.

Kashyap, who had initially appeared before police on the morning of July 26, was interrogated and released on a Personal Recognisance (PR) bond.

She was summoned again on July 27 for further questioning and subsequently the cops let her go.

Her arrest came hours after Samiul died in the hospital on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Jayanta Sarathi Borah, told reporters on Wednesday that traffic police were not immediately aware of the incident on the night it occurred.

“A Bolero had hit a scooty rider on the night of July 25. The next morning, the woman came to the police and was allowed to leave on a PR bond. A notice was issued requiring her to appear as needed,” Borah said.

An FIR was later filed by the victim’s family, though it did not name the accused.

According to the police, Kashyap’s alleged involvement in the case was established on July 26.

Initially, charges under Sections 115(2), 125, and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were invoked. Following the victim’s death, police added Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Police have submitted a request to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination of the vehicle believed to be involved and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

DCP Borah also stated that Kashyap was medically examined after her arrest.

“Since she voluntarily appeared before the police on July 26, there was no immediate need for a medical check-up at the time,” he added.

The victim’s family has raised concerns over Kashyap’s conduct, alleging that she neither stopped to assist Samiul after the accident nor visited him in the hospital during his treatment.

