Hit by pickup vehicle, woman cyclist dies near Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

New Delhi, March 3 A woman cyclist, who was part of a cycling group from Noida, died after she was hit by a pickup vehicle near Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pretty Gupta (45), a resident of Sector 78, Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), Rohit Meena, said that a PCR call was received regarding a fatal accident in the Safdarjung Enclave area.

Upon reaching the spot, Gupta was found lying on the road.

During inquiry, the caller revealed that the offending vehicle was a Mahindra Camper.

“Gupta was a member of a cycling group, and had come to Dhaula Kuan from Noida on Saturday. When she reached near the Safdarjung Hospital, the pickup vehicle hit her from behind,” said the DCP.

The driver of the offending vehicle ran away from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

“The caller is also a member of the cycling group. Gupta was sent to the Safdarjung Hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the DCP said.

“The police have managed to apprehended the driver of the offending vehicle, who has been identified as Sanjeev Pathak (24), a resident of Faridabad,” the officer said.

