Hit the streets again on my daughter's birthday on February 9: RG Kar victim's mother

Kolkata, Feb 5 The mother of the junior woman doctor of state-run R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on the hospital premises last year, on Wednesday, issued a fresh appeal to the common people in West Bengal to hit the streets in protest on February 9, the birthday of her daughter.

She had issued this appeal to the common people in the state through a video message. Although the blurred faces of both the parents of the victim were seen in the video, the entire speech there was given by the mother sobbing from time to time while issuing that appeal.

"My daughter died on August 9. Her birthday is on February 9, six months after the horrific incident. We are yet to get justice in the matter. We will be on the streets on February 9. The people have been beside us for the last six months. So I appeal to the people again to hit the streets on February 9," the victim's mother said in the video message.

She also requested the common people to plant a flower sapling each on February 9. "My daughter was very fond of flower saplings. So I request each of you to plant a sapling either at your home or at your workplace," she appealed.

She also made it clear that she and her husband will see it through to the end to get justice for their daughter.

"We will not be quitting. We will go to the extreme to get justice. Our only goal is to get justice for our daughter," the victim's mother said.

Recently, the victim's parents have been under attack from several Trinamool Congress leaders because of their observations that they were against the death penalty for the sole victim in the crime Sanjay Roy now though the same has been proposed both by the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The most unprecedented and objectionable slander against them came from controversial and maverick Trinamool Congress leader and party legislator Madan Mitra who indirectly hinted that actual desire of the parents were probably hefty compensation for the tragedy.

--IANS

