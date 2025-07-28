HIV stigma horror: Sister, brother-in-law kill man in Karnataka

Chitradurga (Karnataka), July 28 In a shocking case of HIV-related stigma, a 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his sister and brother-in-law to “protect the family’s honour” in Chitradurga district, Karnataka.

The victim, 23-year-old Mallikarjun, was a resident of Dummi village in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district. The police have arrested his sister, Nisha, in connection with the case, while her husband, Manjunath, is absconding.

According to investigations, the accused strangled Mallikarjun to death after learning that he was HIV-positive. They allegedly feared that news of his medical condition would bring shame to the family.

According to police, Mallikarjun lived with his parents in Dummi village. He had been working at a private firm in Bengaluru and frequently visited his family. On July 23, while traveling to his village in a friend’s car, the vehicle collided with a stationary truck, leaving Mallikarjun seriously injured. His friends also sustained injuries in the accident.

They were initially admitted to a hospital in Chitradurga. For further treatment, Mallikarjun was shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere, where doctors discovered he was HIV positive during routine blood tests conducted before surgery. A rod was inserted in his leg during the operation, but doctors later advised the family to shift him to another hospital due to uncontrollable bleeding.

Nisha then suggested taking him to a hospital in Bengaluru. Their father, Nagarajappa, requested Nisha and her husband to accompany Mallikarjun to Bengaluru for further treatment. On the evening of July 25, Nisha informed her father that they were taking Mallikarjun to Bengaluru. However, they later returned with his dead body, claiming he had died suddenly en route.

Growing suspicious, Nagarajappa questioned his daughter and son-in-law. Nisha reportedly told him that Mallikarjun had revealed his HIV status and admitted to being burdened by heavy debts, expressing a desire to die.

She further claimed that they strangled him with a blanket, believing that his HIV infection had disgraced the family and could potentially infect their parents as well.

Following this revelation, Nagarajappa filed a complaint against Nisha and Manjunath at the Holalkere police station. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor