Hizbul terrorist goes missing in Valley, alert in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 2 Security forces were put on high alert in Jammu on Friday after a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist went missing from his home district of Kulgam in the Kashmir Valley, officials said.

The Hizbul terrorist, Yasir Bhat was on bail when he went missing from Kulgam district on Thursday.

Police have distributed the poster pictures of the terrorist so that he can be identified and brought to justice.

Two civilians - Mohammad Riyaz of the Valley and Mohammad Shariq of Uttarakhand - were killed and 32 others injured when Bhat carried out a grenade attack at the Jammu bus stand in March 2019. He was arrested from Nagrota, a day after the attack, while trying to escape to Valley. He confessed to having carried out the attack at the direction of Hizbul commander, Farooq Ahmad.

Officials said that since Bhat was a juvenile, the court had granted him bail which he has now jumped.

