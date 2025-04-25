HLL gears up for pan-India expansion of AMRIT pharmacies

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 HLL Lifecare Limited, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, is set to expand its flagship AMRIT initiative across the country as it celebrates its Diamond Jubilee and a decade of AMRIT’s impactful journey.

AMRIT (Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment) Pharmacies have been instrumental in providing affordable and quality medicines, medical devices, and implants, particularly to the economically disadvantaged.

To mark this milestone and set the tone for the next phase of growth, HLL has unveiled a refreshed visual identity for AMRIT.

The new logo and brand identity were formally launched by Dr Anitha Thampi, Chairperson and Managing Director, HLL, in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“The rebranding of AMRIT reflects our renewed commitment to affordability, reliability, and greater accessibility,” she said, adding, “The name AMRIT symbolises our enduring promise of trust and care, as we enter a new chapter.”

Launched in 2015 under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and implemented by HLL, the AMRIT initiative has significantly reduced the cost burden of critical healthcare.

The pharmacies offer life-saving medicines and implants at up to 50 per cent less than market rates, having served over 6 crore patients and enabled savings of approximately Rs 6,500 crore on medicines and healthcare commodities worth Rs 13,104 crore.

With more than 220 outlets already operational in premier healthcare institutions such as AIIMS, JIPMER, and other major government hospitals, HLL plans to aggressively scale the AMRIT network nationwide.

The next phase will focus on enhancing customer experience through home delivery services, improved product availability, digital integration, and an expanded footprint, in line with the Government of India’s vision for accessible healthcare.

AMRIT is operated by the Retail Business Division of HLL, which also manages the HLL Pharmacy and HLL Opticals chains across the country.

