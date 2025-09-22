HM Amit Shah applauds security forces for major anti-LWE success in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended the security forces for their decisive action in Narayanpur district, where two senior Maoist leaders were neutralised in an on-going encounter near the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in the Abujhmad region.

The operation marks a significant milestone in India’s campaign to eradicate Left Wing Extremism.

“Today, our security forces have achieved another major victory against the Naxalites,” HM Shah said on Monday.

“In the Abujhmad region of Narayanpur, our forces eliminated two Central Committee Member Naxal leaders—Katta Ramachandra Reddy and Kadri Satyanarayan Reddy. This is a critical blow to the Maoist leadership and a step closer to ending red terror.”

The encounter began early this morning when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF), acting on precise intelligence, entered the forested terrain of Abujhmad.

Maoists opened fire on the advancing troops, triggering a fierce exchange.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria said that two Maoists were killed in the gunfight and their bodies, along with weapons, were recovered from the site. Security forces continue to comb the area, with intermittent gunfire still being reported.

Officials believe more Maoist cadres may be hiding in the region and have intensified the search operation. This operation is part of a broader crackdown on Maoist activity in Chhattisgarh.

So far, in 2025, 248 Maoists have been killed in various encounters across the state. Of these, 219 were neutralised in the Bastar division, which includes Narayanpur.

The Gariaband district accounted for 27 deaths, while two were killed in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki district. On September 11, ten Maoists -- including Modem Balakrishna, a Central Committee member -- were killed in Gariaband.

The latest success in Abujhmad highlights the growing effectiveness of coordinated intelligence and ground operations. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid forested areas until the situation stabilises.

