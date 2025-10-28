HM Amit Shah approves release of Rs 20 crore to Nagaland for disaster relief

New Delhi, Oct 28 To bolster Nagaland’s relief operations for victims of heavy rain and flash floods, Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved advance release of Rs 20 crore as the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to the state for 2025-26, an official said on Tuesday.

The State Disaster Response Fund is expected to help the state provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods, landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing them all necessary support, said the official in a statement.

During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has so far released Rs 15,554 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,267.44 crore to 15 States under NDRF.

In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore has been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to nine States.

The Central Government has also provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslides, cloudburst affected States.

During this year’s monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations.

Earlier, HM Amit Shah approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crore, as the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to Karnataka and Maharashtra, for the year 2025-26, said a statement.

“Out of the total amount of Rs 1,950.80 crore, Rs 384.40 crore was approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help these states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during the south-west monsoon of this year,” said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor