HM Amit Shah casts vote, urges people to 'accept voting as duty'

Ahmedabad, May 7 Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, Amit Shah cast his vote on Tuesday and appealed to voters to "accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building".

He was accompanied by his son, Jay Shah, who is the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and other family members

Before casting his vote, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the Kameshwar Mahadev temple in Ahmedabad.

Earlier, in the morning, the Home Minister posted in several languages, urging people to vote. He said, "In the third phase of the Lok Sabha Election, I appeal to all the voters who are going to cast their votes today to accept voting as a duty towards contributing to nation-building. Once again, vote for a corruption-free, caste-free, and dynasticism-free system. Elect a government that has experience in public welfare and a blueprint for a developed India. Your vote will lay the foundation of good fortune for not only you but also for the entire nation for decades to come."

Several prominent figures have already exercised their voting rights, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer IAS P. Bharati, AAP candidate and tribal leader Chaitar Vasava, Congress candidate Geniben Thakor from Banaskantha, AAP candidate Anant Patel from Valsad, BJP leader Arjun Modhwadia, and BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja from Jamnagar.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “I hope there is a huge voter turnout for our Home Minister Amit Shah’s constituency in Gandhinagar.” CM Patel voted at booth 99 in Shilaj Primary School, Ahmedabad, representing the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

BJP Porbandar candidate Arjun Modhwadia, who recently switched from Congress to BJP said, “This is the first time I see huge queues in the morning, as early as 7 a.m. I see a lot of hope in this election. We are building a bright future.”

Gujarat cabinet minister Kanu Desai said, “Today I see a lot of women at the booth. This is a win for women's power in the State. Women using their right to vote indicates a developed society.”

In Gujarat, a substantial electorate of 4.97 crore voters, comprising 2.56 crore males, 2.41 crore females, and 1,534 individuals from the third gender, are engaging in the democratic exercise across 50,788 polling booths.

The constituencies include Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

Important candidates in this electoral fray include Union Home Minister Amit Shah contesting from Gandhinagar, Union Minister and former Gujarat Minister Parshottam Rupala from Rajkot, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, State BJP Chief CR Paatil from Navsari, and a significant battle between BJP's Mansukhbhai Vasava and AAP's Chaitra Vasava in Bharuch.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor