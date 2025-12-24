HM Amit Shah, CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate natural farming project in Rewa

Bhopal/Rewa, Dec 24 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are set to participate in a major farmers' conference focused on natural farming in Rewa on December 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a government press statement said here Tuesday.

The highlight of the event will be the inauguration of a natural farming project at the Basaman Mama Gaushala (cow sanctuary) in Rewa at 3 PM.

Following the inauguration, the leaders will address a large-scale farmers' conference organised near the sanctuary.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and other dignitaries, including Hemant Khandelwal, will also attend. Guests will tour the gaushala using e-carts and visit an exhibition by the Agriculture Department. Progressive farmers adopting natural farming practices will be honoured during the program.

The Basaman Mama Gaushala, established to shelter stray and sick cattle, currently houses over 7,000 animals. Daily cow dung production is utilised by a non-governmental organisation to manufacture organic fertilisers, cow dung logs, disinfectants like Gonael, and other eco-friendly products, promoting self-reliance and sustainable agriculture.

This event aligns with broader initiatives in Madhya Pradesh, where 2026 has been declared the "Year of Agriculture."

The focus includes boosting farmers' income through coordinated efforts in agriculture and allied sectors, promoting climate-resilient natural farming, ensuring fair prices, advancing technology and mechanisation, digital agriculture, and diversification for new employment opportunities via value addition.

Madhya Pradesh leads nationally in maize, soybean, and pulse production, ranking second in wheat, urad dal, lentils, chickpeas, mustard, oilseeds, pulses, food grains, and coarse grains.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the state has procured 241.31 lakh metric tons of grains from 48.51 lakh farmers in the last two years, disbursing Rs. 81,768 crore.

The soyabean “Price Difference Payment Scheme has transferred Rs 482 crore to over 267,000 farmers. Crop insurance claims worth Rs 1,237.54 crore have been settled for 70 lakh applications.

Additionally, combined Central and state Kisan Samman Nidhi payments of Rs 12,000 annually per farmer have reached Rs 6,756 crore to 168 lakh farmers since April 2025, the statement said.

Schemes like Rani Durgavati Shri Anna Promotion (incentives for millet procurement in 16 districts), Traditional Agricultural Development (organic certification subsidies), National Mission on Natural Farming (covering 189,125 farmers across 1,513 clusters), and Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana (in eight districts) are driving sustainable growth, the statement added.

