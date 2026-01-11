HM Amit Shah dials Suvendu Adhikari, enquires about attack on his convoy in Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday called up the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and enquired about the attack on the latter's convoy at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district.

Adhikari's office had also forwarded five videos on the attack on his convoy to the Union Home Ministry.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry had sought reports from the office of the leader of the opposition regarding the attack, sources in the office of the BJP leader said.

The videos sent to the Union Home Ministry showed how the attack on the convoy of the leader of the opposition occurred in a pre-planned manner and how the local police remained "inactive" in resisting the attack on Adhikari's convoy.

During the 15-minute conversation with the Union Home Minister, the leader of the opposition gave a description of what exactly happened at Chandrakona.

Adhikari claimed on Sunday that he had decided to move the Calcutta High Court in connection with the matter. He had also announced that he would lead a protest march at the spot of the attack at Chandrakona on January 13.

The convoy of Adhikari was attacked at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district late Saturday evening while he was on his way back to Kolkata after attending a political programme in Purulia district.

Adhikari claimed that after his convoy crossed the four-point crossing in the Chandrakona Road Market area in West Midnapore district, some activists of the Trinamool Congress suddenly blocked the road. He said they were carrying Trinamool Congress flags.

The LoP also claimed that some ruling party activists attacked his convoy with bamboo sticks and also hit the bulletproof vehicle. He alleged that although this continued for quite some time, local police did not arrive at the spot.

Adhikari's convoy managed to leave the spot, after which he went straight to the Chandrakona Police outpost and sat on the floor there.

This is not the first time that the convoy of the Leader of the Opposition has been attacked, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists.

In August 2025, Adhikari's convoy was attacked at Cooch Behar town in North Bengal. Then, a group of people, allegedly linked to the Trinamool Congress, rushed from the sides and tried to block the vehicles in his convoy.

