HM Amit Shah holds ‘Sahkar Samvad’ with women cooperative workers of three states

New Delhi, July 9 As part of the programs being organised under the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Wednesday held 'Sahkar Samvad' with women associated with the cooperative sectors of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in Ahmedabad.

Addressing the 'Sahkar Samvad’, Union Minister of Cooperation said that the foundation stone of “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University has been laid in Anand district in the name of Tribhuvandas Patel. "Tribhuvandas Ji had laid the foundation of the cooperative in the true sense, due to which today 36 lakh women of Gujarat are doing business worth Rs 80 thousand crores", he said.

Attacking the opposition parties who raised questions on the naming of this university, the union minister said, "Despite the opposition from the Opposition parties, we named the university after Tribhuvandas Patel, because it is rightful for him to get fame."

Talking on the reforms and progress in the dairy sector, which is a crucial backbone of economic growth, the home minister said, "Cooperative dairies will focus on the management of cow dung, management of food and health of animals and measures to increase income by using cow dung."

He said that in the coming days, some such arrangement will be made so that out of 500 families engaged in milk production in the village, 400 families will be in the cooperative.

"The work of their animal dung will also be given to the cooperative. The work of vaccinating animals will also be done. In the next 6 months, all these schemes will take a concrete shape and reach the cooperative institutions," he noted.

On the benefits of natural farming, "Eating food produced without the use of fertilisers and chemicals will keep you away from doctors and medicines. Apart from this, production increases with natural farming. He also said that the Cooperative Ministry has formed a national-level cooperative institution for the purchase of grains produced through natural farming. "

Apart from this, a cooperative society has also been formed for the export of farmers' crops, and arrangements have been made to send the profit from export directly to the farmer's bank account," he said.

--IANS

sas/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor