HM Amit Shah inaugurates five-storey BJP office in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Oct 22 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Gujarat and attended various programs, including the Diamond Jubilee celebration of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) in Anand.

Following the event, the Home Minister arrived in Gandhinagar to perform the ceremony for the new BJP office, 'Kamalam,' located in Sector 8 of the city.

The new office, which will span a 1,000-square-yard plot, is set to become a significant political hub for the BJP in Gujarat. The five-storey structure will be built across from Sarita Udyan and is estimated to cost Rs 10 crore. To fund the construction, the party has initiated a donation drive, allowing BJP workers to contribute as per their capacity.

Amit Shah was joined at the event by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, and party leaders, ministers, MLAs, and workers.

During the ceremony, Shah emphasised the importance of the office in promoting organisational work culture. He remarked: "Just as the head holds importance in the human body, the office is essential for the party's functioning. Without an office, proper planning cannot take place."

He further highlighted that during his tenure as BJP national president, it was decided that every district in the country should have a party office. Today, BJP has offices in 92 per cent of districts across India.

The new Kamalam office will serve as an administrative centre and include a library, which will provide access to all resolutions passed in the BJP's executive meetings.

The Home Minister contrasted the BJP’s focus on ideology and organisational strength with Congress’s decline, which he attributed to the absence of a unifying ideology among its workers.

“The ceremony marks a significant milestone in the BJP’s efforts to consolidate its infrastructure and extend its reach in Gujarat. The Kamalam office is poised to become a central node for the party's future activities,” a party member said.

The Home Minister and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, cabinet members, MLAs, and MPs presided over a full-day training session on legal drafting at the Gujarat Assembly. The workshop aimed to provide specialised training for officers involved in the legislative drafting process and offer expert guidance on key aspects of lawmaking.

Class-I officers from various state departments participated in the session, which covered four critical topics: drafting language, constitutional provisions for legislative drafting, the structure and format of bills and rules, and the general rules of statutory interpretation. The program also incorporated case studies to provide practical insights.

