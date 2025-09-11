HM Amit Shah launches ‘Trusted Traveller Programme’; vows extension to Navi Mumbai, Jewar

New Delhi, Sep 11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday expanded the “Trusted Traveller Programme” to five more airports, promising to integrate the tourist-friendly facility into the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports.

Speaking at the inauguration of this service at Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Trichy, Calicut, and Amritsar airports via video conferencing, HM Shah said the programme makes immigration simpler, faster and hassle-free and promotes tourism with “speed, scale and scope” as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs has planned to integrate this programme with the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports, in addition to the existing 13 airports where the facility is available.

“The scheme offers a great opportunity to apprise visitors about the sweeping changes taking place in the country,” he said.

HM Shah said it was a happy coincidence that the facility is being expanded to the five airports on the historic day on which, 132 years ago, Swami Vivekanand, through his brilliant address at the Parliament of the World's Religions in Chicago, presented the radiant vision of Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma to the entire world.

“In a way, that moment marked the resurgence of Indian culture, and that phase has continued till today,” he said.

HM said the “Trusted Traveller Programme” is a step to realise PM Modi’s dream of “Speed, Scale and Scope”.

He said PM Modi has repeatedly stressed that we need to work on the trust multiplier while employing technological tools.

“But more than just putting a system in place, we need to ensure that the maximum number of people avail the service,” he said.

The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Program (FTI-TTP) is a government-led initiative designed to expedite immigration clearance for eligible travellers. The government plans to start the facility at nearly two dozen airports.

Currently available for Indian nationals and OCI cardholders, this programme ensures a faster, smoother, and more secure travel experience for pre-verified passengers.

The easy, quick process – using biometric e-Gates - reduces waiting time from around 30 minutes to seconds.

HM Shah said the programme enhances both convenience and national security. He said that the programme was launched in 2024 from Delhi, followed by its implementation at Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Kochi, and Ahmedabad airports, and today, five new airports have been added.

HM Shah stated that this process is now operational at a total of 13 airports simultaneously and shared the Ministry of Home Affairs’ plans to integrate this programme with the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Jewar airports.

He said that all those who have used this facility so far have praised it. Travellers now do not face long queues or manual checking, receiving immigration clearance in just 30 seconds without delays.

He said that approximately 3 lakh travellers have registered on this portal, of which 2.65 lakh have utilised it during travel, and efforts should be made to continuously increase this number.

The Home Minister said that under the leadership of PM Modi, over the past 11 years, there has been a significant increase in international passenger traffic.

He said that in 2014, the number of travellers going abroad was 3.54 crore, which increased by 73 per cent to 6.12 crore in 2024. Similarly, the number of foreign travellers visiting India was 1.53 crore in 2014, which rose by about 31 per cent to 2 crore in 2024.

HM Shah said that combining both figures, the total number of passengers in 2014 was 5.07 crore, compared to 8.12 crore in 2024, representing those who either arrived from abroad or travelled overseas, indicating an overall increase of 60 per cent.

The Home Minister emphasised that our goal should be to ensure that all Indian citizens and OCI cardholders benefit from this facility.

The FTI-TTP has been implemented through an online portal, https://ftittp.mha.gov.in. To enrol in this programme, applicants must register online on the portal by filling in their details and uploading the required documents, said a statement.

The biometrics of registered applicants are collected at the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or while passing through the airport.

The registered travellers need to scan their boarding pass, issued by the airline, at the e-Gate and then scan their passport. The traveller's biometrics are verified at the e-Gates installed at arrival and departure points. Upon successful verification, the e-Gate automatically opens, and immigration clearance is granted, said the statement.

