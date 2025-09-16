HM Amit Shah recalls PM Modi's lesson on putting party workers first

New Delhi, Sep 16 As the country will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, shared a heartfelt anecdote from his early years in Gujarat politics, highlighting the Prime Minister's enduring philosophy of putting BJP workers before himself.

In a video message posted on social media platform X under popular account 'My Modi Story', Union Minister Shah narrated an episode from a journey to Rajkot when PM Modi, then a party functionary, gave what he called a "sensitive lesson" in organisational life.

"During one of my trips from Ahmedabad to Rajkot with Modiji, we stopped at a roadside dhaba run by one of our karyakartas (BJP worker). It was around 8:30 p.m., and we were all delighted to eat a full meal at the party worker's place. But Modiji only had some fruits and wafers," he recalled.

On the way back, Union Minister Shah added that he realised that PM Modi had not stopped for his own meal but so that the BJP workers accompanying him could eat heartily at the dhaba.

"That day I understood that Modiji always thinks of his karyakartas before himself. He never mentioned it, but through such gestures, he taught us invaluable lessons," he said.

Calling trust, belonging, and dedication the "soul of an organisation", Union Minister Shah emphasised that these values embodied PM Modi's leadership.

"That lesson of his (PM Modi) has become an integral part of my life today. This is Modiji's greatest teaching -- that in an organisation, one must always take care of the party workers before oneself," he said.

Union Minister Shah added that such gestures kept the party cadre energetic and inspired.

"Many times, without saying a word, Modiji taught us what leadership truly means," he said.

The Union Home Minister's tribute came as the Prime Minister will be celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, with the BJP observing the day with a series of welfare initiatives and outreach programmes across the country.

