HM Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav over voter list objections; defends SIR

Patna, Aug 8 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, accusing them of protecting infiltrator vote banks.

Addressing a public rally in Sitamarhi, Shah said, “The Constitution of India does not give voting rights to anyone not born in this country. Rahul Gandhi is roaming with the Constitution book, but I urge him to read it carefully. Infiltrators have no right to participate in our elections. They are your vote bank, and that’s why you are protesting.”

Shah reminded the opposition that voter list revisions were not new, claiming, “It was your great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru who started this process. You are losing election after election, and now you are giving excuses in advance for losing Bihar too. The formation of the NDA government in Bihar is certain.”

Urging the crowd to back the SIR exercise, Shah alleged that the RJD and Congress feared losing votes once “intruders” were removed from the rolls.

“As long as Narendra Modi’s government is in power, you will not succeed in making intruders citizens,” he declared.

Responding to RJD’s charge that the Centre had done little for Bihar, Shah said, “PM Modi has visited Bihar six times this year alone, announcing Rs 83,000 crore worth of projects for the state.”

He also contrasted the Modi government’s security record with that of the Congress era, accusing the latter of inaction against terrorism.

“Under Congress, terrorists came, exploded bombs, and returned to Pakistan. Under Modi, we gave fitting replies — the Pulwama attack saw an airstrike, the Uri attack brought a surgical strike, and after Pahalgam, we struck deep inside Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, dismantling terror networks,” Shah asserted.

Shah said that the Modi government is committed to national security.

Amit Shah said the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honoured Mithila’s heritage in several significant ways, citing both cultural recognition and infrastructure development.

Addressing a gathering after performing the Bhoomi Pujan for the redevelopment of Maa Sita’s birthplace at Punaura Dham, Shah recalled that “Bihar Kokila” late Sharda Sinha was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018 and, posthumously, the Padma Vibhushan in 2025.

He noted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had included Maithili in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, while PM Modi had promoted Maithili art and culture further.

Speaking on the significance of goddess Sita in Indian tradition, Shah said, “Mata Sita occupies a unique place in our culture. In one lifetime, she embodied the ideals of a perfect wife, daughter, mother, and Rajmata.”

He also announced the inauguration of the Sitamarhi–Delhi Amrit Bharat Express, which will benefit Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, and Sitamarhi.

“This is a very auspicious day. During the Ramayana era, a golden plough was used here to invoke rain, and Maa Janaki appeared. Today, as we performed the Bhoomi Pujan, rain has again blessed us — a good omen not only for Bihar, but for the entire country,” he remarked.

Calling Mithila’s heritage “a unique jewel of Indian culture,” Shah said he felt fortunate to be part of the launch of the Rs 882.87 crore plan for the integrated development of the Punauradham temple and complex.

