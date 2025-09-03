HM Amit Shah to hold high-level meeting on Bihar poll strategy in Delhi today

New Delhi, Sep 3 Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing a high-level strategy meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Key BJP leaders attending the meeting include Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Union Ministers Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai.

The meeting, part of a broader electoral strategy review, is expected to focus on recent internal survey findings, anti-incumbency concerns at the MLA level, and the delicate subject of seat-sharing within the NDA.

The timing of the meeting is significant, as it follows the completion of the Opposition-led Voter Adhikar Yatra, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The yatra concluded in Patna on September 1 and was aimed at protesting the Election Commission’s alleged manipulation of the voter list in Bihar.

The INDIA Bloc has alleged that the revision process disproportionately impacts voters from marginalised communities.

In a parallel development, the BJP has announced a statewide Bihar Bandh on September 4 in protest against derogatory remarks allegedly made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother during a rally in Darbhanga, as part of the Opposition yatra.

The bandh will be observed from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, with essential services and railway operations exempted.

The BJP Mahila Morcha will lead the protest, a first in the state’s political landscape. The NDA allies, including JD-U, have expressed full support for the bandh.

Traffic and road movement are expected to be disrupted during the shutdown, although normalcy is expected to return post-noon.

